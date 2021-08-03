Delta variant found among four infected in UP's Prayagraj, BHU lab confirms

As a matter of concern, the highly infectious Delta variant of the COVID-19 has been found in four infected people in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. During the second week of July, the Microbiology Department of the Medical College had sent samples of nine infected to BHU for examination.

Out of this, seven samples were accepted there and examined. Principal Dr SP Singh said that the Delta variant has been confirmed in four of these patients. BHU lab has confirmed that the viral load is high in the four patients infected with the Delta variant. Similar symptoms were found in all patients. No other dangerous virus was found in the samples.

Medical experts have warned the citizens to remain extra cautious. The protocol related to COVID-19 will have to be strictly followed. As COVID-19 cases are increasing in other states, awareness has to be increased in this regard as well. Vaccination has to be done as soon as possible. To maintain immunity also keep taking nutritious food.

Dr SP Singh said that there is nothing different in the Delta variant. The CT value is seen in the test. Normally its value is 25. When a CT value is greater than 25 it means that the patient is not at significant risk. If the CT value is less than 25 then the viral load is high. There is a need to be careful in such a situation.