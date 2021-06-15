'Delta Plus' variant of interest but not variant of concern: Centre

The Centre on Tuesday said that the Delta variant with an additional mutation known as "Delta Plus" has been detected in the country, asserting that it is "a variant of interest", not "a variant of concern".

"Delta Plus is a variant of interest, but not a variant of concern. It has not yet been classified as a variant of concern, in which there is adverse consequence to humanity. As per data available in the public domain, this variant nullifies the use of monoclonal antibody. We will scientifically study and learn more about this variant," NITI Aayog's Member Health, Dr VK Paul, said at a Health Ministry press meet.

The new variant nullifies the use of monoclonal antibody, he informed, adding that the government will study and learn more about the variant.

"The new variant was found outside India and we have to found out its presence, spread and way of spread in the country. INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia) will keep a constant watch on the new variant and find out its harmful effects," he added.

Paul emphasised that it is important to continue to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

"We are dealing with a highly transmissible variant this year than we were in 2020, hence we exercise greater caution and strictly abide by Covid appropriate behaviour," he said.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) had renamed the B.1.617.2 variant of the coronavirus, first identified in India, as the 'Delta variant'.

According to the WHO, in the case of Variants of Concern, a SARS-CoV-2 variant, that meets the definition of a VOI and, through a comparative assessment, has been demonstrated to be associated with one or more of the following changes at a degree of global public health significance-- Increase in transmissibility or detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology; or increase in virulence or change in clinical disease presentation; or decrease in the effectiveness of public health and social measures or available diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics.