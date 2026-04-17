Delimitation Row: Rahul Gandhi invokes ‘wife issue’ comment on Women’s Reservation: 'PM Modi and I take input from...'

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was taking part in the debate in the Lok Sabha on the three bills aimed at implementing the women's quota from the 2029 general elections.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Centre during the debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill and Delimitation proposals. While alleging that the legislation was aimed at redrawing India’s electoral balance rather than empowering women, he invoked the 'wife issue', referring to consultation gaps on the Women's Bill. He said he and PM lack ‘Wife Input’, and rely on mothers and sisters.

Special Parliament Session on Delimitation, women's reservation: Rahul Gandhi invokes 'wife issue'

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the special Parliament session, the senior Congress leader said, "Prime Minister and I don't have that wife issue. So, we don't get that input, but we have our mothers and sisters." He was taking part in the debate in the Lok Sabha on the three bills aimed at implementing the women's quota from the 2029 general elections.

Further, Gandhi said the Women's Reservation Bill has "nothing to do with the empowerment of women" and is an "attempt to change the electoral map of India."

Rahul Gandhi on Women's Bill: Attempt to bypass the caste census

Rahul Gandhi said it is an "attempt to bypass the caste census"."The first truth is that this is not a women's bill. This has nothing to do with the empowerment of women. This is an attempt to change the electoral map of India. Actually, it is a shameful act," he said.What is being attempted here is a bypass of the caste census. What they are trying to do is they are trying to avoid giving power, giving representation to my OBC brothers and sisters, and take away from them...the point is not that, but the point is that whether the caste census is going to be used for representation in Parliament, Vidhan Sabha. What you are trying to do is to make sure that the caste census has nothing to do with representation. So that you can kick the ball down by 10 years," he said.

Gandhi also claimed that the government was using women’s reservation as a cover to pursue political objectives and retain power. "What you (BJP) are doing, because you are scared of what is happening in the politics of the country, you are scared of the erosion of your strength, and you are trying to rejig the Indian political map. You did it in Assam, J&K, and now imagining you can do it in India. You need a constitutional amendment to do that,' he said.

Rahul Gandhi says the opposition will not allow the three bills to be passed

Gandhi said the government should implement the Nari Shakti Act without delay, but not allow the three bills to be passed. "Giving the women's reservation, which is easy to do, and every Opposition member will pass it...bring that old bill back right now, we will help you pass it with implementation this second. That is the women's bill; this is something else. The truth needs to be told about what this is," he said. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha on Wednesday resumed discussion on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026.The discussion began yesterday afternoon and continued late in night till 1.25 am.

(With ANI inputs)