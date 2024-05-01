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Delimitation Row: Rahul Gandhi calls it 'grave injustice'; What it means for Women’s Reservation and upcoming elections

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Delimitation Row: Rahul Gandhi calls it 'grave injustice'; What it means for Women’s Reservation and upcoming elections

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Delimitation Row: Rahul Gandhi calls it 'grave injustice'; What it means for Women’s Reservation and upcoming elections

Delimitation under the Nari Shakti Vandan Act means redrawing constituencies based on Census data, which will also decide women’s reserved seats. The 33% quota will be implemented only after this process, delaying reservation rollout until delimitation is completed.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 16, 2026, 01:01 AM IST

Delimitation Row: Rahul Gandhi calls it 'grave injustice'; What it means for Women’s Reservation and upcoming elections
Rahul Gandhi has called Delimitation process as 'grave injustice'
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Parliament’s special three-day sitting of the Budget Session will begin on April 17 and will continue until April 19. Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will able the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women legislators. The Women Reservation Bill is linked with the delimitation process in Lok Sabha which has become a point of content between the ruling NDA and the opposition, with Congress leading the criticism of the government’s move.  

What does the government aim to do? 

The government is planning to implement the women's reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections by bringing in an amendment to the 2023 Act and a constitutional amendment to delink the delimitation process from the 2027 census. 

What is Delimitation? 

It decides: 

Delimitation means redrawing electoral constituencies, that is, seats in the Lok Sabha based on the latest census. The process is crucial as it decides: 

-Number of seats each state gets 

-Determining which areas fall under which constituency 

-Which seats will be reserved for women 

How is Delimitation process linked with Women Reservation Bill? 

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 entails implementation of 33% reservation for women with the condition that a fresh census followed by a delimitation exercise must be completed. Under this, a Delimitation Commission will reassign seats across states and list specific constituencies under reservation for women, including within SC/ST quotas, with provisions for rotation in future cycles.  

This link has sparked nationwide debate, as it effectively delays the implementation of women’s reservation until after delimitation is carried out. 

As the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, is linked to the delimitation process in the Lok Sabha, the government has proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present. 

Why is Opposition criticising govt? 

The Congress and other opposition parties support the women reservation in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures but have opposed the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, to carry out the delimitation exercise in the Lok Sabha. 

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi attack BJP 

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, in a video message on X, called the proposed Constitutional amendment for delimitation an “attempted power grab” through “gerrymandering.” “What the government is proposing now has nothing to do with women’s reservation. This amendment is an attempted power grab using delimitation and gerrymandering,” Gandhi said. 

Congress held a parliamentary strategy group meeting on Wednesday at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in which INDIA bloc leaders decided to oppose the delimitation bill pushed with an amendment to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, to provide 33 per cent reservation for women legislators in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. 

Sonia Gandhi in her opposition warned that the delimitation proposal is “extremely dangerous” and an “assault on the Constitution”.  

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Wednesday appealed to the MPs of all political parties to form a coordinated strategy to protect democratic principles. Ahead of the state elections, he expressed concerns over its threat to the rights of people.  

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