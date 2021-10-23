'Delimitation is the roadmap to restoration of J&K statehood': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Today was the first day of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 3- day visit to Jammu & Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. During the visit, Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a security review meeting, a Unified High Command meeting, flag-off Srinagar-Sharjah flight and address a rally in Jammu.

In the last two weeks, many members of the minority community have lost their lives making the total count 11 that included five non-local labourers. In retaliation, the police have hunted down fifteen militants as of now.

While interacting with members of Jammu & Kashmir's youth clubs on Saturday, Amit Shah stated that the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir will be restored after the delimitation of constituencies and assembly elections. He said, "Why should the delimitation be stopped? It is because that will harm political interests. Now nothing will stop in Kashmir. Delimitation will happen, followed by elections and then restoration of statehood so that the youth of Kashmir get opportunities. I had said that in the parliament also. And, this is the roadmap. I came here to make friends with the Kashmiri youth."

He further said that no one can obstruct the development in Jammu & Kashmir and that strict action will be taken against those who want to disrupt the peace and harmony in the union territory. He said, "Kashmir has seen a new beginning -- from fear, terrorism, corruption, and family-based politics to peace, development and prosperity. The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have strengthened this change. Terrorism has reduced, stone-pelting has become invisible...I want to assure you that strict action will be taken against those who want to disrupt the peace and harmony of Jammu and Kashmir. No one can obstruct development here. It is our commitment."

Speaking on the abrogation of Article 370, Amit Shah said that since the inception of the article, J&K has witnessed transparent and corruption-free governance. "Would it be possible without abrogating Article 370? Our projects for Jammu and Kashmir are multidimensional. It promotes education and skill development, as well as economic assistance. We've also promoted sports and tourism," he said.

He further added that the government has decided to form a youth club in every panchayat and Rs 25,000 will be provided to every such club.

Earlier in the day, Shah held a security review meeting in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was present in the review meeting. This is Shah's maiden visit to the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370.