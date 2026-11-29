INDIA bloc opposes the delimitation bill to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850, as CEC Gyanesh Kumar's role in redrawing seats sparks a seat chori row.

Delimitation row heats up ahead of the special Parliament session. The fight over the delimitation bill has now reached Parliament. The Opposition has decided to oppose it together, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has become the centre of this fight.

INDIA bloc decides to oppose the bill

After a two-hour meeting at Kharge's Delhi residence on Saturday, November 28, the leaders of the INDIA group agreed to unanimously oppose the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, which would be presented in the special Parliament session from November 30 to December 3. The law proposes a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats in each state, bringing the total strength to 850, which will remain fixed until 2051. It also links women's reservation with delimitation.

The three requests made by the opposition are to maintain the number of seats in the Lok Sabha at 543, provide a 33% reservation for women within the current number, and maintain the same number of seats for each state for 25 years. Rahul Gandhi described the bill as an attempt to steal Parliament, while Kharge claimed it is against SCs and STs.

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Why Gyanesh Kumar is in the middle of the row

The Delimitation Commission would be led by a former Supreme Court judge under the second delimitation law, although CEC Gyanesh Kumar will also serve as an ex officio member unless he appoints another Election Commissioner. Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday, "Gyanesh Kumar will oversee delimitation too." He alleged that the Election Commission has already been captured. Kharge also said there is an alliance between PM Modi and Gyanesh Kumar. The EC has rejected the vote chori charge as baseless. The Opposition now calls it seat chori and Sansad chori. Kumar's term till January 26, 2029, keeps him in the process.