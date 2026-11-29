After meeting DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai, INDIA bloc leaders are set to discuss their strategy on the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill ahead of Monday's special Parliament session.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc from both Houses of Parliament are set to meet on Monday, November 30, to discuss their strategy on the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill ahead of the special session of Parliament. The crucial INDI Alliance meeting is planned ahead of the special sitting in Parliament scheduled to commence on Monday where the Narendra Modi-led central government will introduce revised legislative proposals on delimitation and women's reservation.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026 will increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, including 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. Congress party-led INDIA bloc has been questioning the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha from its current strength of 543 seats to 850 seats.

INDIA bloc questions Centre's plan to expand Lok Sabha to 850 seats

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, the party's president Mallikarjun Kharge, and the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, met DMK chief MK Stalin at his residence in Chennai to seek his support and convince him to reconsider his stance on the proposed Delimitation Bill.

Rahul Gandhi calls Delimitation Bill a threat to Tamil Nadu, South India

Later in the day, Rahul Gandhi opened up about the meeting with the DMK chief and said, ''We are not aware of what the DMK has said or done. I am telling you what we discussed and what we mentioned to Brother Stalin. We mentioned to Brother Stalin that this a threat to Tamil culture, to the Tamil language, to the Tamil people, to the Indian Union and to India. And Brother Stalin, like all patriotic people, must stand against this threat.''

''We had a very nice, cordial meeting with Thiru Stalin Ji. We explained our view to him. Our view is that an 850-seat Parliament with delimitation and allowing the BJP to completely shape those 850 seats, changing the nature of the constituencies in India, is not only damaging to the Indian nation, but it is also damaging to South India and particularly to Tamil Nadu,'' the LOP added.

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc Leaders brief on Meeting with DMK Chief Stalin on Delimitation Bill #rahulgandhi #congress #indiabloc #dmk #delimitationbill #live https://t.co/8VCbiAjKEK — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2026

Apart from this, a meeting of leaders of the INDIA bloc from both Houses of Parliament will begin at 9:45 AM in Room G-19 in the New Parliament House.