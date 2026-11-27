As per the proposed changes, the freeze on seat allocation between states will stay in place until 2051, easing fears that delimitation based on population could disturb the political balance among states.

The Union Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to amendments in the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill linked to delimitation and women's reservation. The revised proposal calls for a 50 percent increase in Lok Sabha seats, with the state-wise allocation of seats frozen for 25 years.

As per the proposed changes, the freeze on seat allocation between states will stay in place until 2051, easing fears that delimitation based on population could disturb the political balance among states.

Why did this move take so long to pass?

The increase in seats is likely to be applied equally across all states, so every state will gain representation while broadly keeping its current share. The move is aimed at calming concerns, particularly from southern states, which fear that population-based delimitation could weaken their representation because of slower population growth.

The Cabinet approval has come ahead of the special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to meet on November 30 and December 1, while the Rajya Sabha will meet on December 2 and 3.

The government has hinted at bringing major legislative business during the session, but Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has not yet publicly named the Bills to be taken up.

What the 50% formula means?

The proposed changes aim to revive the Centre's plan to link delimitation with the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The Lok Sabha currently has 543 seats. A 50 percent increase would raise its strength to around 816. The expansion is meant to add more seats while making sure states do not lose their relative share in the House.

The delimitation issue has been politically sensitive, as southern states, which have been more successful in controlling population growth, worry that seats based only on population could shift representation towards states with faster population growth.

What makes this proposal important is the 25-year freeze. It guarantees that the balance between states will not change till 2051, even though Parliament will have more seats overall.

Earlier, the Centre had promised Parliament that all states would gain from the 50 percent increase and that southern states would not lose out. Opposition parties had countered that such promises mean little unless they are made part of the legislation.

Earlier bill fails to pass

Seven months after its earlier attempt collapsed in the Lok Sabha, the government has now come back with a revised version of the delimitation-linked women's reservation package.

On April 17, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was voted down, receiving 298 votes for and 230 against. It needed a two-thirds special majority of members present and voting, which it failed to achieve.

The purpose of the Bill was to amend the Constitution to make room for a larger Lok Sabha and to speed up the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

The government had also introduced a Delimitation Bill and a separate Bill dealing with Union Territory laws as part of the legislative package. After the Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated, the connected proposals were dropped as well.

The 33 percent quota for women was created under the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, but it was linked to a future Census and delimitation exercise. The Centre's proposed changes are meant to fast-track its rollout, possibly before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

The revised proposal will still have to be tabled and secure the special majority mandated by the Constitution. Cabinet clearance by itself does not alter the current constitutional provisions.