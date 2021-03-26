Delighted that PM of biggest democracy joining our independence celebration: Bangladesh FM

Bangladesh's Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has expressed his delight that "PM of the Biggest Democracy" is taking part in the country's 50th independence anniversary celebration. Speaking exclusively to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Momen said, "Our relationship with India was rock solid."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling outside Dhaka as well during his 2-day Bangladesh visit that starts on Friday. This is his first foreign visit in more than a year.

The Bangladeshi FM also thanked India for providing vaccines. He said, "We developed such a good relation in spite of certain difficulties in India, Indian govt honoured its commitments."

Question: What is the main focus of this visit?

AK Abdul Momen: The main focus of the visit is observing the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's Independence. Also, Mujib Barso, which is the 100th anniversary of the father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We are very delighted that the Indian Prime minister, the PM of the biggest democracy in the world, is joining us in these two great events. That is number one. We are very pleased that India, the largest democracy, is honouring Bangabandhu and also, we work together with Bangladesh's Independence. Bangladesh and India work very hard, particularly many Indian soldiers who shed blood for our independence. So our victory is also India's victory and also Bangladesh and India jointly observing this great historical event. In addition, this year 2021, Bangladesh has met all categories to graduate from LDC country. 50th year of diplomatic relations with India, so many events, we are observing together.

Question: How do you characterise this relationship?

AK Abdul Momen: Our relationship with India was rock solid. During the war of Independence, both Bangladesh and India worked together. Now again, PM Modi and Bangladesh PM have developed the height of diplomatic maturity. Truly Shonali Addhyay or Golden Phase because these are two neighbouring countries. All neighbouring countries, all across the world have problems. But here, with India, we have 4000 km of border, and India is a big country and the good news is because of the good relations, we have resolved most of the major problems between Bangladesh and India amicably. We have resolved our land boundary arrangement, resolved our maritime boundary issues, we have resolved sharing of waters of major rivers via dialogue and discussion. Not a single bullet was shot to achieve any of those. We have big problems which we have resolved and also, India is happy because their eastern border is secure. A friend like Bangladesh, India doesn't have to worry. Both countries are gainers. We believe, our PM believes, connectivity is productivity and it is the vision of our father of the nation. His vision was Bangladesh would be Switzerland of the east, an island of peace and it will emit a spirit of peace across the world. He also believed that a country can't prosper without peace and stability. That is what PM Hasina is doing because it is stable and she is the emitting gospel of peace across the world. India is with us in the campaign for greater govt to govt, people to people connectivity. Developing a rock-solid relationship with our neighbour.

Question: PM will go beyond Dhaka, he will go to Orakandi, how do you see that?

AK Abdul Momen: Beyond the normal thing. He is so generous that he is not only visiting the capital, he is going outside Dhaka, including, Tungipara. It has the mausoleum of the father of the nation. He will show his respect. And also he will visit two other places. One is Satkhira, another is Orakandi. I thought this is something new. India will also provide, lot of deliverables. This is his first visit, abroad after the COVID-19. That means he is giving a lot of respect to Bangladesh. We are also reciprocating.

Question: Anything on connectivity, that being the focus area? Any announcements?

AK Abdul Momen: We will open the Swadhinta Sadak, the road leading from Nadia to Mujib Nagar. This is a historic event. In 1971, on April 17, 17 vehicles from Calcutta taking all our leaders, and international journalists came to Mujibnagar. The exile govt was established in Mujibnagar and this road leads to Mujib Nagar. This is one historic event. We have a railway from Haldibari to Chilahati, already it is open after 75 years. It is open for cargo, now it will open for passengers. Once it opens, we can move further. Connectivity is not just rail, it's the roads, air, railway, river roads. We have connectivity in electricity, other areas. We would like to move forward. My mother used to tell me, I am from Sylhet. In that area, we have a big Mazar of a saint known as Hazrat Shah Jalal. In his Mazar, there are big utensils for cooking. We used to tell our mother, how such big utensils came. They came from Delhi. Legend has it, they came via the river. My grandmother, grandfather when they used to go to Calcutta, they used to take the river route. That is the norm. There was no railway, no flight, no road. Over the last few years, the river road is done away and this time we hope, so many rivers come from India. Time to open up all the river routes. Transport will be cost-effective. It will be easier for our people to move around and we will follow the natural law of rivers. There are 54 rivers that come from India, we are working on 6 of them, plus Teesta. Our prime minister has a vision, the whole region has to develop. This can be done, together in partnership and collaboration. Happy we got a good friend like PM Modi who is with our PM in meeting the same mission, developing the whole region as one. This is what we are looking ahead to.

Question: How do you see India's vaccine outreach?

AK Abdul Momen: This pandemic is a disaster and we did not know much about it. When it came, some of the experts projected, that 5-10 million deaths will happen in Bangladesh due to the pandemic. Bangladesh is a very congested, densely populated country. We had a lot of fear, naturally, our PM Hasina took all the initiatives to avert the crisis. She has been successful. When we heard that vaccine is likely to come, immediately Bangladesh took certain positive steps. First, when we heard a vaccine will be created, Bangladesh joined the movement and paid for it. We paid to the European Union and had one condition, that vaccine should be considered a public good and should be available to everyone without any discrimination. Rich and poor, everyone should have access to the vaccine. Then we came to know, the vaccine being produced in India in cooperation with the Oxford AstraZeneca. Immediately we rushed. We requested the company that we would like to be a part of it. India agreed. India assured, whenever India gets the vaccine, Bangladesh will also get the vaccine. Initially, we asked for 30 million vaccines and we paid for it fully. Thanks to the Indian govt, when came, Indian govt agreed to sell those 30 million and sent 2 million as a gift. We developed such a good relation in spite of certain difficulties in India, the Indian govt honoured its commitments. Each month we get 5 million doses of vaccines, India is maintaining it. In addition, India has offered its indigenously-made vaccine as well.