Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delight your mood with Hammerzz Night Clubs’ delicious Goan food and great cocktails

Hammerzz hosted the international artist, Onderkoffer and also India's prominent DJ, Omen

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

Delight your mood with Hammerzz Night Clubs’ delicious Goan food and great cocktails
Delight your mood with Hammerzz Night Clubs’ delicious Goan food and great cocktails

What are the first few things you check before hitting the club? Let us guess: music, food, and booze are at the top, right? After all, clubs are oftentimes synonymous with cocktails. Speaking of which, when you are in Goa...you cannot miss Hammerzz: The Luxury Night Club! Because this peppy place is a Shangri-La for all the Merrymakers!

Of course, this club is held in high regard for its rumbling music system and zestful DJs, but the well-thought-out cocktails and inspiring food menu are the surprising elements of this club. Seen as Goa's leading nightlife club, Hammerzz has the most delectable food items on its table. From authentic Goan food to Warps, Chinese, and Pasta, they have an array of luscious choices to satisfy your taste buds.

The Goan menu at Hammerzz: The Luxury Night Club will particularly win your heart. Tossed by the hands of experienced chefs, the right ingredients and species together contribute to a flavorful dish that will stay in your heart forever.

But, the majority of people visit Goa and the nightclub to Party!!! To give them the best night of their lives, Hammerzz not only hosts an amazing DJ but also offers the best cocktails. Moreover, they have a wide range of choices, and you must also try their special ones. Great cocktails and good music will conclude an unforgettable evening for you!

Hammerzz, being a luxury nightclub, will ensure you experience extravagance in every sense. They have a cozy, state-of-the-art ambiance with a colourful crowd. Besides that, the resident DJs at Hammerzz include DJ Sahil, Melroy, Ryan Nogar, and Saunyk. After these, there's a list of DJs that keep revitalizing the nights at this luxurious club.

Recently, Hammerzz hosted the international artist, Onderkoffer and also India's prominent DJ, Omen. They have an exciting line-up for next week and are also looking to craft a thundering Christmas party. So stay tuned!

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Viral Photos of the Day: Gauahar Khan, Pooja Hegde, Vidya Balan stun fans in stylish outfits
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Congress president polls: Party has had 11 non-Gandhi chiefs since Independence; see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card out: Here's how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.