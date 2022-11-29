Delight your mood with Hammerzz Night Clubs’ delicious Goan food and great cocktails

What are the first few things you check before hitting the club? Let us guess: music, food, and booze are at the top, right? After all, clubs are oftentimes synonymous with cocktails. Speaking of which, when you are in Goa...you cannot miss Hammerzz: The Luxury Night Club! Because this peppy place is a Shangri-La for all the Merrymakers!

Of course, this club is held in high regard for its rumbling music system and zestful DJs, but the well-thought-out cocktails and inspiring food menu are the surprising elements of this club. Seen as Goa's leading nightlife club, Hammerzz has the most delectable food items on its table. From authentic Goan food to Warps, Chinese, and Pasta, they have an array of luscious choices to satisfy your taste buds.

The Goan menu at Hammerzz: The Luxury Night Club will particularly win your heart. Tossed by the hands of experienced chefs, the right ingredients and species together contribute to a flavorful dish that will stay in your heart forever.

But, the majority of people visit Goa and the nightclub to Party!!! To give them the best night of their lives, Hammerzz not only hosts an amazing DJ but also offers the best cocktails. Moreover, they have a wide range of choices, and you must also try their special ones. Great cocktails and good music will conclude an unforgettable evening for you!

Hammerzz, being a luxury nightclub, will ensure you experience extravagance in every sense. They have a cozy, state-of-the-art ambiance with a colourful crowd. Besides that, the resident DJs at Hammerzz include DJ Sahil, Melroy, Ryan Nogar, and Saunyk. After these, there's a list of DJs that keep revitalizing the nights at this luxurious club.

Recently, Hammerzz hosted the international artist, Onderkoffer and also India's prominent DJ, Omen. They have an exciting line-up for next week and are also looking to craft a thundering Christmas party. So stay tuned!

