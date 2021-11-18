Delhiites still struggle to breathe as air quality remains in 'very poor' category, slight improvement since yesterday

National capital Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category even on Thursday though there is a slight improvement since yesterday. System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) measured Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) at 362 around 6:30 am on Thursday.

It may be noted that the overall AQI of Delhi reduced from Wednesday's 379 to 362 today. Delhi's air quality did go from 'severe' on Tuesday to 'very poor' on Wednesday due to the easterly winds. A more sustained relief may only come three days hereafter when the winds become stronger.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi on Wednesday was logged 375 against Tuesday's 403. India Meteorological Department calculated the maximum wind speed on Wednesday at 8kmph. Met officials felt the quality could improve from November 21. SAFAR also excepts the air to improve.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that there will be 100% work from home for Delhi Government Departments till November 21. The schools, colleges and libraries will remain shut in Delhi till further order in view of the air pollution crisis.

Gopal Rai also informed that fire tenders would be deployed for sprinkling water at 13 hotspots across Delhi. The 13 hotspots include Rohini, Dwarka, Okhla Phase-II, Punjabi Bagh, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, R K Puram, Bawana, Mundka, Narela and Mayapuri.

Delhi government has also issued an order to ban entry of trucks, except for those carrying essential items into the national capital till November 21.