The Delhi government's decision not to allow refueling for vehicles older than 15 years after March 31 has sparked mixed reactions. While some residents see it as a necessary step to combat pollution, others question its fairness, arguing, "If a vehicle is well-maintained, why ban it?"

Many residents believe roadworthiness should be based on a vehicle’s condition rather than its age.

A cab driver backed the decision, telling ANI, "The government is right. Vehicles expire after 15 years, so they should not be driven on the roads. Such vehicles should be sent to the scrapyard."

However, a resident opposed the move, arguing that the focus should be on vehicles that contribute to pollution.

"This government decision is wrong. If the condition of the vehicle is good, then its validity should be increased. Only those vehicles should be stopped that are spreading pollution. We maintain our vehicles from time to time, so the decision should be taken only after seeing the condition of the vehicle..." he said while speaking to ANI.

Another local supported the measure, saying that it would help reduce air pollution. "Considering the pollution levels in Delhi, I think this decision is appropriate. It will help curb pollution in the city," he said.

Meanwhile, a vehicle owner criticized the decision, saying, "This decision is not right. Vehicles are responsible for pollution in Delhi to a certain extent. Most of the pollution is from dust and factories, so more focus should be on this front..."

A petrol pump manager explained the implementation process, stating, "A system is being put in place. A machine has been installed at the pump, and speakers and cameras will also be installed."

"Announcements will be made for vehicles whose registration has expired, and our staff will not provide fuel to those vehicles," he said.

He added, "This system has not started yet. Our staff will check the vehicle’s registration certificate before providing fuel.

"To combat air pollution in the national capital, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the new fuel restriction for vehicles older than 15 years after a meeting with officials here on Saturday. The Minister for Environment, Forest, and Wildlife also said that a special team would be formed to identify and restrict the movement of such vehicles in and out of the city.

He added that Delhi Airport, high-rise buildings, large office complexes, and hotels would be required to install anti-smog guns to help control pollution.

"After March 31, fuel will not be provided to vehicles older than 15 years. There are some big hotels, office complexes, the Delhi airport, and construction sites in Delhi. We are going to make it mandatory for all of them to immediately install anti-smog guns to control pollution at their places. We are going to make it mandatory for all the high-rise buildings in Delhi to install smog guns. We are going to make it mandatory for all the hotels in Delhi to install smog guns," Sirsa told reporters. The Delhi government is also exploring artificial rain through cloud seeding as an additional measure to reduce pollution.

"We are going to make it mandatory for all the commercial complexes...We have decided today that we will take whatever permission we need for cloud seeding, and we will ensure that when there is severe pollution in Delhi, rain can be caused through cloud seeding, and pollution can be controlled," Sirsa added.

Air quality in the national capital and surrounding areas typically worsens with the onset of winter, prompting authorities to take urgent action.

