Delhi-Zurich-bound Swiss flight carrying 228 passengers cancels takeoff after engine failure, 6 injured

The A330 aircraft, operating flight LX147, was carrying 228 passengers and four infants when the incident occurred

Six passengers were injured after a Swiss Air flight bound for Zurich aborted its takeoff following an engine fire at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday.

The A330 aircraft, operating flight LX147, was carrying 228 passengers and four infants when the incident occurred shortly after 1 am, news agency PTI reported. Sources said smoke was seen from the port side near one of the landing gears, following an issue with an engine during the takeoff roll.

The flight crew immediately halted the takeoff and activated emergency evacuation procedures on the runway.

What exactly happend?

The Delhi Airport said that the operations remained unaffected.

In a statement on X, the Airport said, "In the early hours of this morning, a full emergency was declared at Delhi Airport involving Swiss International Airlines flight LX 147 (DEL-ZRH) on Runway 28/10. All prescribed safety protocols were promptly executed, and passengers were safely evacuated. Airport operations remained unaffected."

Assessing the situation, the crew members immediately declared an emergency. Subsequently, passengers were evacuated via emergency slides, resulting in minor injuries to four passengers.

Meanwhile, at 2:06 am, the fire department was alerted to a "full hydraulic emergency" on Runway 28 (the night runway) at IGI Airport. Upon receiving the alert, five fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. According to the fire department, the situation was brought under control, and a safe landing of the aircraft was successfully executed around 3:30 am.

Earlier on March 28, an IndiGo made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital after experiencing an engine failure-like situation, as per the police.

According to Delhi Police, the flight was coming from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to Delhi when the emergency occurred. The Delhi Fire Service received an alert at 10:53am and responded promptly.

(With ANI inputs)