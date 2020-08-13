Delhi: Zakheera underpass submerged under water; car, bus stuck

As rains lashed various parts on the national capital on Thursday morning, several areas were severely waterlogged. In Delhi's Zakheera underpass a bus, auto and a car was submerged in water.

Passerby in the locality helped to remove the driver, passengers in those vehicles. The bus was stuck in the water for a long period of time, but somehow the two passengers were successfully evacuated. Traffic has been diverted from the area.

Waterlogging was seen near New Delhi Railway Station following rainfall. Waterlogging was also observed at an underpass in the Dwarka area following rainfall.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in the national capital on Thursday.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur (continue to occur) over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Rohtak, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Palwal, Panipat and Karnal during the next 2 hours", IMD Official said.

As per the weather agency, the Palam observatory recorded 86 mm rainfall till 5:30 am and the Safdarjung weather station gauged 42.4 mm rainfall.

It may be noted that Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy.

IMD also noted that Delhi had recorded 72% less rainfall than normal in August so far till Wednesday, the lowest in 10 years. Overall, the city has witnessed 35 per cent less rains in the monsoon season this year.

The Met department has said that light showers will continue over the next two to three days

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the waterlogging in Delhi.

"This is not the Delhi ruled by 14th-century Tughlaq but by Tughlaq of the 21st century!" Gambhir tweeted. Along with the caption, he posted a video of a cart carrying people in the waterlogged streets of Delhi which comes across an obstacle, following which most of the passengers fall off.

It must be noted heavy rains also lashed national capital in the latter half of June. The streets of Delhi got severely waterlogged following downpour. Part of Ashoka Road caved in and a building in Delhi's ITO area also collapsed due to the heavy rains that week in July.