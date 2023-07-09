Delhi: Yamuna’s water level rising, expected to breach danger mark on Tuesday | File Photo

Amid heavy downpour in the national capital for consecutive days, water level in Yamuna river is rising. The water level in Yamuna is expected to breach the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Tuesday, July 11, Central Water Commission said on Sunday.

Water level in Yamuna river at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi stood at 203.18 metres at 1 pm on Sunday, as per the CWC's flood-monitoring portal. The ‘warning’ level is 204.5 metres. On Tuesday, the water level is likely to rise to 205.5 metres between 11 am and 1 pm, as per CWC’s latest advisory.

Incessant rainfall has battered northwest India in the last couple of days. Apart from Delhi, several areas in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan have witnessed heavy to very heavy rains.

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. This was the highest in a single day in July since 1982. Meanwhile, Chandigarh and Ambala reported record rainfall of 322.2 mm and 224.1 mm respectively, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Yamuna river system’s catchment covers areas in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. Low lying areas near Yamuna in Delhi, home to around 37,000 people, are considered vulnerable to flooding.

(Inputs from PTI)