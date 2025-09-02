Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

INDIA

Delhi: Yamuna crosses danger mark again, water enters residential areas, authorities on high alert amid flood concerns, watch

Heavy rainfall have triggered Yamuna River water level in Delhi to cross danger mark. Authorities are on high alert as the torrential raining have increased the risk of flooding in several parts of Delhi.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 10:17 AM IST

Heavy rainfall have triggered Yamuna River water level in Delhi to cross danger mark. Authorities are on high alert as the torrential raining have increased the risk of flooding in several parts of Delhi. The rain water have entered the homes in Delhi, with knee-level water. 

Yamuna crosses danger mark

Yamuna's water level was recorded at 205.68 metres at 6 am. It crossed the danger mark which is at 205.33 metres. Officials warned the level could cross 206.50 metres by 5 pm triggering flood like situation in Delhi. 

Authorities also opened the floodgates of the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district as the water level of Yamuna risen, and large volume of water is being released. This has increased the risk of flooding in several areas.  Amid this, authorities are now alarming people to shift to the flood relief camps.

As per reports, authorities have shut the traffic movement on the bridge over the Yamuna River, effective from 5:00 PM on September 2, 2025, in response to a flood advisory issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

IMD has issued a moderate rainfall forecast for Delhi-NCR, which will continue for next few days . AQI remains at 'satisfactory' category, reocrded at 50 at 9 am.

