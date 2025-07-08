Delhi women to get FREE rides on DTC, cluster buses with Saheli Smart Card: Know how to apply

CM Rekha Gupta had earlier criticised the practice of issuing pink paper tickets to women, alleging that it was a major source of corruption under the previous administration.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the launch of the Saheli Smart Card in a bid to modernise the city’s transport system. The new personalised smart card will replace the current paper-based ticketing system on all DTC and Cluster buses. The Saheli Smart Cards will be issued under the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework. The Delhi government, in its communication to banks and financial institutions, has invited expressions of interest for the issuance of these cards. It said these cards will usher in a new era of safe, accessible, and paperless public transport for women and transgenders in the city.

CM Rekha Gupta had earlier criticised the practice of issuing pink paper tickets to women, alleging that it was a major source of corruption under the previous administration. She announced that the new system would allow women to travel without having to rely on paper tickets, instead using secure digital cards.

What is Saheli Smart Card?

The Saheli Smart Card is a personalised travel pass with the holder’s name and photograph, which will allow women and transgender residents of Delhi aged above 12 to travel for free in all DTC and Cluster buses. Unlike the existing paper-based pink ticket system, the card will allow free travel only on DTC and Cluster buses, and support recharge and top-up functionality for use on other transit modes.

How to get Saheli Smart Card?

1. One has to be a Delhi resident aged 12 or above

2. Carry a valid address proof

3. Register online on the DTC portal

4. Choose a participating bank

5. Complete KYC verification at the bank branch

What documents are required?

- Aadhaar card

- PAN card

- Proof of residence in Delhi

- Passport-size photograph

- Other documents as per the bank's KYC norms

After completing KYC, the card will be sent to your registered address by the bank. According to the officials, the government will not charge commuters for travel; however, issuing banks may levy a nominal card issuance or maintenance fee as per their policies. In case the card is lost, users must report it to the issuing bank, which may provide a replacement as per its terms.

How will Saheli Smart Card be activated?

The card will need to be activated through the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS) of DTC before use. Though the card can be used on other transit systems after topping up, the free travel benefit is restricted to DTC and Cluster buses under this scheme. "No card will be issued directly by DTC. Registration is completely online through the DTC portal, and cards are issued only after full KYC verification by the selected bank," the official added.



The Delhi Transport Corporation operates 44 depots across Delhi and one in Noida. It has an active fleet of 3,266 buses, comprising 1,950 electric and 1,694 CNG buses.



(With inputs from PTI)