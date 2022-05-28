Delhi woman siphons Rs 2 lakh from father's pension fund; used to delete OTP, debit texts to avoid suspicion

The Delhi police have arrested the 34-year-old woman (Representational)

New Delhi: A 34-year-old woman in Delhi was on Saturday arrested for siphoning over Rs 2 lakh from her father's pension account. The police said the woman allegedly committed the crime to get her mortgaged jewelry back from a finance company. To cheat her father, between November and March this year, the woman would delete text messages carrying one-time passwords and debit details. The incident came to light when the 69-year-old man lodged a complaint with the police that someone had debited Rs 2.03 lakh from his account without his knowledge.

In his complaint, the former electricity company employee had said he never received any OTP or debit message from the bank for the illegal transactions. The police, during investigation, found out that the money had been transferred to an e-wallet and then to two accounts. The accounts belonged to his son-in-law and daughter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said after the daughter was arrested she admitted to transferring the amount to the accounts using her father's mobile phone. He said the woman said initially she transferred small amounts but later she transferred bigger amounts.

The woman's husband is a daily-wage earner.

With inputs from PTI