Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi woman shot at for objecting to loud music

A woman in Delhi was shot at when objected to loud music.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

Delhi woman shot at for objecting to loud music
Delhi crime | Photo: Pixabay

A woman was shot at by her neighbour in northwest Delhi's Siraspur after she objected to loud music being played by a DJ during a function at his house, police said on Monday.

Harish, who fired at the woman, and his friend Amit, whose gun was used in the commission of the crime, have been arrested, they said. At around 12:15 am, a PCR call was received regarding a firing incident in Siraspur, a senior police officer said.

After reaching the spot, it was found that a woman, Ranju, a resident of Siraspur, was admitted to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. Doctors at the hospital told police that she had sustained a gunshot injury in her neck and was unfit for giving a statement, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh. 

Read: Massive avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La, 6 dead, several injured

Later, the statement of an eyewitness, the victim's sister-in-law, was recorded.

(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tata Motors launches Red Dark editions of Harrier, Safari and Nexon SUVs
Wedding pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha are out; see here
Decoding Radhika Merchant's pink ruffle saree look, exclusive mini bag worth Rs 1.64 crore
Meet Poonam Jhawer, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar's Mohra heroine who is now bold Instagram star
Photos that prove Ishita Advani is as fashionable as her sister Kiara Advani
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Gambhir's reaction to Dhoni's huge sixes sparks meme fest on social media, fans say 'itna toota hoon..'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.