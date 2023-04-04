Delhi woman shot at for objecting to loud music

Delhi crime | Photo: Pixabay

A woman was shot at by her neighbour in northwest Delhi's Siraspur after she objected to loud music being played by a DJ during a function at his house, police said on Monday.

Harish, who fired at the woman, and his friend Amit, whose gun was used in the commission of the crime, have been arrested, they said. At around 12:15 am, a PCR call was received regarding a firing incident in Siraspur, a senior police officer said.

After reaching the spot, it was found that a woman, Ranju, a resident of Siraspur, was admitted to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. Doctors at the hospital told police that she had sustained a gunshot injury in her neck and was unfit for giving a statement, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh.

Later, the statement of an eyewitness, the victim's sister-in-law, was recorded.

(With inputs from PTI)