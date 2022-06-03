Delhi woman says co-passenger flashed her at Jor Bagh metro station

Delhi Metro: She said she recognised the man in the CCTV footage but he took another metro and fled.

New Delhi: A Delhi woman has said that she was sexually harassed at the national capital's Jor Bagh metro station. A co-passenger flashed her at the pretext of confirming an address. The woman narrated her ordeal in a series of tweets. "While travelling on the yellow line today, I faced sexual harassment at the Jor Bagh Station," Advaita Kapoor tweeted.

She said she had gotten off at the station and was waiting for a cab when a man approached her to ask about an address.

"The man had asked for my help with an address during the metro ride. I helped him, then got off at my station and sat on the platform to book a cab. The man approached me again at the station under the garb of confirming the address. Believing dat he needed help..," she said.

"I peered into his file that he was trying to show me. At this point, I noticed that he was trying to thrust his uncovered penis in my face. He attempted to do this thrice," she added.

The woman ran and approached a policeman who allegedly refused to help her.

She accused the security personnel of blaming her for the incident.

"They started victim blaming me and said dat I shouldn't have created a scene and that there's nothing..," she added.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has asked the woman to provide the exact time of the incident.

"In such cases, commuters are requested to immediately report the matter to the nearest Metro staff or contact the Customer Care centre at the Station," DMRC tweeted.

With inputs from ANI