Delhi woman’s body dragged under car: Accused Manoj Mittal linked to BJP? Opposition makes major claim

Delhi woman was dragged under a car for 12 km (File photo)

After the gruesome death of a 20-year-old woman stunned Delhi on the first day of the New Year 2023, the opposition parties are launching huge allegations against the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

On the evening of January 1, a woman was hit by a car in Delhi’s Kanjhawala area and was dragged under the car for 10-12 km, ultimately succumbing to her injuries. Now, AAP and Congress are claiming that one of the accused is a BJP worker, and the LG is trying the cover up the case.

One of the five accused in dragging the woman under their car, Manoj Mittal, has been linked to the BJP by AAP and Congress, while the Delhi Police had said that Mittal worked as a food dealer in Sultanpuri, as per PTI reports.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate tweeted a poster purportedly carrying the photo of Mittal to claim that he was a "co-convener of the BJP".

"The five people were so drunk that they dragged a 20-year-old girl for 12 kilometres, which killed her. One of these savages, Manoj Mittal, is the co-convenor of the BJP. Why do these savages have a BJP connection every time? Will PM Modi/Smriti Irani keep mum as always?" Shrinate said in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP also alleged that Mittal is linked to the BJP and also staged a protest at Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's residence for being "negligent" in the matter. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj shared a video with media claiming that a hoarding outside the Sultanpuri Police Station, where the accused is currently lodged, bears the picture of Mittal.

BJP was quick to hit back at the opposition in the Delhi Kanjhawala case, slamming Congress and AAP for politicizing the matter. BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he should not be so "helpless" to leave women's safety to hope and escape responsibility.

Further, opposition parties are also claiming that a rape investigation should be launched in the case, since the girl’s body was allegedly found without clothes, with both her legs broken.

(With PTI inputs)

