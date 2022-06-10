Delhi woman raped in Dwarka's five-star hotel, had met accused via Tinder

Delhi rape: The accused lives in Hyderabad (Representational)

New Delhi: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a five-star hotel in Delhi's Dwarka. She had met the accused on a dating application, the police said. The accused, a Hyderabad resident, has been absconding.

The woman had filed a police complaint on June 3 in which she said she had met the accused through a dating app. They went to the hotel on May 30 where she was allegedly raped. She said in her complaint that the accused had not been picking his phone calls.

"The victim woman, who used to work in a shop, alleged that she met the accused through Tinder (dating app)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said.

The police are searching for the accused.

Investigation is on.

With inputs from ANI