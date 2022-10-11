Search icon
Delhi: Woman gang-raped by friends in hotel, cops say accused spiked her drink

The woman claimed in her statement that her acquaintance Ajay had invited her to a hotel room on Sunday where two of his friends were also present.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 02:36 PM IST

According to police, a 32-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men inside a hotel room in Adarsh Nagar, northwest Delhi.

The three suspects, Ajay, 39, Tara Chand, 34, and Naresh, 38, who are all residents of Rajashan's Alwar, were reportedly detained.

Usha Rangnani, the deputy commissioner of police for the northwest, reported that the Adarsh Nagar police station on Sunday received a PCR call about the event.

The woman was given a drink that had been spiked, and after taking a sip, she passed out. The woman then allegedly reported the group of men for rape, according to the police.

According to the officer, a case was filed at the Adarsh Nagar police station under sections 376 D (gang-rape), 377 (unnatural offences), and 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code based on the woman's statement and the medico-legal case (MLC) report.

The police stated that more investigation is ongoing after a crime team took samples from the hotel.

(With inputs from PTI)

