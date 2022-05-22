Delhi woman falls off flyover after Scorpio car met with accident, dies

Delhi Accident: They were rushed to a local hospital where the woman succumbed to her injuries.

New Delhi: A Scorpio SUV met with an accident in Delhi on Sunday morning, with one of the two occupants of the car thrown off a highway due to the impact. The deceased was a Delhi native. Her son was driving the cat that rammed into a divider.

The police said they received a distress call at 5 am on Sunday regarding an accident at Satyawati Flyover. They found that the Scorpio had rammed a divider and was badly mangled. The driver of the car had been injured and a woman had fallen off the flyover.

They were rushed to a local hospital where the woman succumbed to her injuries. The man is seriously injured.

The police are investigating the case.