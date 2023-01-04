Search icon
Delhi woman claims man flashed private part in Air India business class, urinated on her

Air India is probing the incident after she wrote the letter to the Tata Group chairperson.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Air India: She said the crew didn't help her. (File)

In a bizarre incident onboard a Delhi-New York flight, an elderly woman has claimed in a letter to Tata Group chairperson Natarajan Chandrasekaran that a man flashed his private part before her and urinated on her. The incident took place in November when she was returning from the United States in an Air India plane's business class section. She complained that the crew failed to handle the matter sensitively.

The woman wrote in the letter that the crew let the man go after he landed in Delhi. She said the man stripped, flashed his private part and urinated on her. The woman's clothes, bag, shoes and socks were drenched in the person's urine.

The woman said the crew didn't care about the woman's safety and failed to handle the man. She said the man stopped her obscene act only after her co-passengers intervened.

Air India is probing the incident after she wrote the letter to the Tata Group chairperson.

Narrating her ordeal, she wrote the crew gave her disposable slippers and one set of clothes. She didn't want to return to her wet seat so she remained in the bathroom for 20 minutes.

She said she was made to sit on the crew's narrow seat even though many first class seats were available.

She said she was also asked to return to her original seat that was reeking of urine.

The woman alleged that the crew didn't care about her. They made her wait for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, Hindustan reported that Air India has informed the regulatory authority about the incident. They have also informed the police. They have formed an internal committee which will take a final call on putting the accused in the no-fly list.

