A 42-year-old woman and her two daughters were found dead at their home in southeast Delhi's Molarband on Wednesday, with initial investigations suggesting that they committed suicide due to financial distress, police said.

The three decomposed bodies were found after neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from their residence, a police officer said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered from the house so far.

Police received a PCR call on Wednesday afternoon from Molarband, with the caller informing that a strong odour was coming from House Number 43 on the second floor in street number 16, where the mother and daughters resided, he said.

Responding immediately, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Station House Officer, Badarpur rushed to the spot and found the bodies of -- Pooja (42), her 18-year-old daughter, and her younger daughter, aged around 8-9 years --, he added.

The three had white foam coming out of their mouths, suggesting the consumption of a poisonous substance, a senior police officer said.

Initial observations suggest that the bodies were around four to five days old. Preliminary investigations suggest financial distress as a possible reason behind the alleged suicide, he said.

Locals informed that the family had not paid rent for the past two months, which might have contributed to their decision of allegedly killing themselves, police said.

The crime team was called to the scene, and forensic experts examined the site for evidence. The bodies have been sent for postmortem which will confirm the exact cause of death, they said.

The officer said initial investigation suggest that Pooja was staying alone with her daughters and her husband has not been seen for the last few years.

"We got to know that her husband works as a driver in Gurugram in Haryana. But someone also told us that he had died a few months back. We are verifying all the facts," the officer said.

He said that investigation also suggest that her daughters were not going to school from last few months.

He further said that police teams are also checking CCTV footage to know where the woman was last seen and from where did she purchase the poisonous substance.

"The bodies are totally in a decomposed condition. Crime teams will visit the scene of crime again to collect more evidence from the spot. So far no assault marks are seen on the body," he said, adding postmortem report will ascertain the cause of death.

Further investigation in the mater is underway, with police probing all angles, including financial hardships, the officer added.