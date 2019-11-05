Delhi witnesses slight improvement in air quality but still in severe category

With the increase in wind speed, the Delhi air quality improved a bit but remained in the 'severe' and 'very poor' category on Tuesday.

Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 500 and PM 10 at 413, both in 'severe' category were recorded in Lodhi Road area, according to Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 500 & PM 10 at 413, both in 'severe' category in Lodhi Road area, according to Air Quality Index (AQI) data. pic.twitter.com/ltBgUKRLDd — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

In Haryana, Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 396 'very poor' at NISE Gwal Pahari area in Gurugram, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data whereas in Noida, the AQI was at 394 'very poor' in Sector 62 area.

O Monday, some improvements were witnessed in the wind speed in the national capital as it increased to 18 kilometers per hour. However, the air pollution in the city and its adjoining areas remained under 'very poor' category.

The wind speed is predicted to reach 20-22 kilometers per hour till 4 PM, improving the 'poisonous' air that Delhi-NCR has been witnessing for the last few days.

As per the weather reports, the pollution level will further come down in the next few days, giving some relief to people. However, on November 6, the pollution level is likely to rise again due to dense fog.

The region is also expected to witness rainfall on November 7-8, which will further help in bringing the air quality to normal and apparently putting a stop to the serious health crisis.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday morning was recorded at 708, which falls under the 'hazardous' category. The Noida and Gurugram region snooped at 720 and 833, respectively.

Environment Pollution (prevention & control) Authority has already declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR and banned construction work till November 5 and bursting of crackers throughout the winter season in the region.

All schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar, including in Noida have been shut till November 5 following deteriorating air quality. The Delhi government also ordered schools to remain closed till November 5 (today).