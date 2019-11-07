Delhi witnesses slight improvement in air quality but still in 'poor' category

With the increase in wind speed, the Delhi air quality improved a bit but remained in the 'poor' category. However, the pollution level in Noida remained in the 'very poor' category.

At around 5:30 am on Thursday, Delhi recorded an overall AQI of 235 with PM level 2.5 and Noida at 301 with PM level 2.5.

Delhi: India Gate at 245 (Poor) and RK Puram at 198(Moderate) on Air Quality Index pic.twitter.com/2XlqgGuyoC — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019

AQI recorded at various locations in Delhi on Thursday morning:

Pusa - 193 (PM2.5 level)

Lodhi road - 183( PM2.5 level)

Delhi University- 249( PM2.5 level)

Airport - 290( PM2.5 level )

Mathura road -266 ( PM 2.5 level)

Aayanagar - 166( PM 2.5 level)

IIT Delhi -235 ( PM 2. Level)

Dhirpur -290 ( PM2.5 level)

Chandni Chowk - 356 ( PM2.5 level)

The air quality of national capital took a hit after Diwali night due to a combination of firecracker emissions, stubble burning, and unfavorable meteorological conditions.

Earlier, the pollution control body declared a public health emergency in Delhi forcing the government to shut down schools till November 5.

Schools were asked to remain closed till November 5 as AQI crossed 1,000 marks at several places on Sunday.

On Monday, the odd-even scheme commenced in Delhi in a bid to provide some relief from the pollution which has turned Delhi into a gas chamber. One of the main causes of such a sudden steep in Delhi's air pollution is stubble burning in nearby states.

In view of the aggravating crisis of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, PK Mishra, and the Cabinet Secretary of India, Rajiv Gauba, held a high-level meeting through video conferencing on Sunday to tackle air pollution.

The primary focus is being kept on seven industrial clusters and major traffic corridors in the National Capital Region (NCR). The central government is also keeping a close watch on polluting units and the process of burning of wastes, besides construction activities.