Delhi witnesses season’s lowest temperature at..., AQI dips to ‘poor’ category; check IMD forecast here

Delhi recorded its lowest minimum temperature of 18.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, at a time when the air quality in Delhi is deteriorating. Air quality was recorded to be under the ‘very poor’ category in at least six monitoring stations in the national capital

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 10:59 PM IST

Delhi recorded its lowest minimum temperature of 18.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, at a time when the air quality in Delhi is deteriorating. Air quality was recorded to be under the ‘very poor’ category in at least six monitoring stations in the national capital, as the cold of the winter season is slowly beginning to set in. Earlier this week the city recorded its first drop in the temperature below 20 degrees Celsius for the 2025–26 winter season. However, in contrast, in 2024, the temperature went below 20 degrees Celsius on October 12, later remaining at 18.6 degrees Celsius, and in the year before that in 2023, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius as early as October 3, the weather data said.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32.9 degrees Celsius, taking it 0.3 degrees below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

The IMD has made a weather forecast of mainly clear skies for Friday, with minimum and maximum temperatures likely to hover around 19 and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively. Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category for the third consecutive day on Thursday. The 24-hour average AQI (Air Quality Index) for Delhi was recorded at 245, placing it firmly in the ‘poor’ category, according to official data.

The city has a total of 38 monitoring stations, out of which five reported air quality in the ‘very poor’ category. Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 359, just below it was Wazirpur (350), Dwarka Sector 8 (313), DU North Campus and CRRI Mathura Road (both at 307), and Jahangirpuri (301), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has issued a similar air quality forecast for the next few days. According to the CPCB, an AQI from 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.

Besides low temperature, the air quality in Delhi on Thursday has been majorly due to emissions from vehicles, accounting for 18.7 per cent of total emissions, based on data from the Decision Support System (DSS). Additionally, satellite data indicated that stubble burning incidents were detected across several states: 12 in Punjab, 3 in Haryana, and 132 in Uttar Pradesh. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
