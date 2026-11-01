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Delhi Witnesses INDIA Bloc, BJP Showdown: Ramlila Maidan rally, 1984 riots march today

INDIA bloc and BJP hold rival marches in Delhi on November 1, with the Opposition targeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar over electoral roll irregularities and the BJP remembering the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 01, 2026, 08:28 AM IST

Delhi Witnesses INDIA Bloc, BJP Showdown: Ramlila Maidan rally, 1984 riots march today
Delhi Witnesses INDIA Bloc, BJP Showdown: Ramlila Maidan rally, 1984 riots march today (ANI)
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New Delhi has turned into a high-octane political battlefield with two major showdowns unfolding side-by-side.The opposition INDIA bloc is staging a massive 'Chalo Delhi Ramlila March’ at Ramlila Maidan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities.

The march will begin at 11 am with INDIA bloc MPs assembling at the Constitution Club, before proceeding at 12 noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan. Top opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Revanth Reddy, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav are expected to be present.

Simultaneously, the ruling BJP is mounting a counter-offensive with a march in West Delhi to remember the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, accusing the Congress of holding a political rally on the anniversary of the violence. The BJP march will begin at 11:30 am from Hari Nagar Bus Depot to Tilak Nagar Metro Station in West Delhi, led by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president, MoS Harsh Malhotra, Sardar H S Phoolka, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and MP Bansuri Swaraj along with members of the Sikh community. Earlier, at 10:30 am, BJP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney will address the media alongside 1984 riot victims at Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Sahib.

Security has been deployed outside Ramlila Maidan, and Preparations are underway for the rally. The protest follows the INDIA bloc's public impeachment programme against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, held in the national capital on October 31.

During a mock Parliament organised by the Opposition, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge moved a resolution listing six allegations against the CEC. These included conspiring to steal elections, deleting 13.2 crore voters from electoral rolls, rewriting Form 6 without parliamentary oversight, taking control of electoral rolls through ECINET, excluding the other two Election Commissioners from key decisions and acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The symbolic motion triggered a political confrontation between the Opposition and the BJP. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi warned that the Opposition would not let the CEC "escape", while BJP leaders dismissed the exercise as "melodrama" and defended the constitutional protection available to the country's top constitutional authorities.Several Opposition leaders also defended the mock Parliament, saying they had resorted to the public programme after their attempts to raise the issue in the two Houses of Parliament were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the BJP is mobilising a large number of people, particularly members of the Sikh community. Victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and their family members are also expected to participate, with the party seeking to highlight the alleged role of Congress leaders in the violence.

The rival protests come amid an ongoing political dispute over the SIR exercise and allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls.

Earlier, on October 10, protests were held in New Delhi by student groups and political organisations, including the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Although authorities had denied permission for the gathering at Jantar Mantar, demonstrators attempted to assemble.

The INDIA bloc's November 1 rally was announced by Congress leader KC Venugopal on October 5.

(Except for the headline, the article hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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