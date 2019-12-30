Delhi Winter: These hilarious memes on #DilliKiSardi are all you need to survive in this cold weather

Delhiites are currently witnessing one of the coldest winters ever. As the temperature dipped to 1.7 degrees Celsius on December 28, the minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded 3.6 degrees Celsius.

The cold waves have intensified while fog canopied parts of the city.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), it is one of the coldest years since 1992.

As the weatherman warned that the temperature can dip further, Delhiites couldn't stop themselves from sharing their thoughts in a funny way on social media.

Soon, #DelhiWeather and #DelhiWinters began to trend on Twitter. As you freeze in Delhi cold, here's some hilarious memes that will cheer you up instantly...

Delhi ki Sardi please check your water temperature before take bath.. Happy winters #DelhiWeather #DelhiWinters #DelhiWinters pic.twitter.com/l7N7RcsT25 — Sarabjeet kaur (@sarabjeet_123) December 28, 2019

#DelhiWeather Me Planning To Bath In This Winter.... pic.twitter.com/G6OIWyFeXU — Sairaj S (@_) December 28, 2019

When a scarf isn’t warm enough so you decide to wear your living room carpet instead. #DelhiWinters pic.twitter.com/SIisAIR6XD — Lil Panks (@LilPanks) December 28, 2019

At the exit gate of Delhi Airport after coming from pleasant 18° weather of #Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/qo2tn7Gv3D — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) December 27, 2019