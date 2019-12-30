Trending#

Delhi Winter: These hilarious memes on #DilliKiSardi are all you need to survive in this cold weather

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), it is one of the coldest years since 1992.


Updated: Dec 30, 2019, 08:37 AM IST

Delhiites are currently witnessing one of the coldest winters ever. As the temperature dipped to 1.7 degrees  Celsius on December 28, the minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded 3.6 degrees Celsius.  

The cold waves have intensified while fog canopied parts of the city.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), it is one of the coldest years since 1992. 

As the weatherman warned that the temperature can dip further, Delhiites couldn't stop themselves from sharing their thoughts in a funny way on social media. 

Soon, #DelhiWeather and #DelhiWinters began to trend on Twitter. As you freeze in Delhi cold, here's some hilarious memes that will cheer you up instantly...