'Delhi will be next step’: Mamata Banerjee hints at bigger political aim after 2026 Bengal Elections

On Sunday, the West Bengal CM declared her next aim after the State Assembly elections, scheduled to take place in the last week of April.

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, on Sunday set out her next aim after the State Assembly Elections in April. During the internal meeting with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Sunday, Mamata said her next step will be to head to Delhi. She also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly not allowing President Droupadi Murmu to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for being from a tribal community.

As per media reports, she also took a subtle jibe at the central government over the reported LPG shortage, saying that they can not provide gas during the elections, but they can provide cash.

''Keep a cool head, they have brought in a large number of outsiders. We, however, want a peaceful election. Two of our boys have been arrested simply for chanting 'Joy Bangla','' Mamata said.

The Bengal CM also condemned the BJP for transferring over 50 officers ahead of the state assembly elections and said, ''Today, I wish to warn you, you are completely powerless. In just three days, they have removed fifty of our officers. If any untoward incident occurs, who will take responsibility? You have to take responsibility, Modi and Vanish Kumar.''

The West Bengal Assembly has 294 seats, and Mamata is set to contest from the Bhabanipur seat and clash with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. Unlike the 2021 State Assembly elections, which were held in eight phases, the 2026 elections will be held in just two phases, on April 23 and April 29.