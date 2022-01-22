Delhi Weekend Curfew: DDMA issued new guidelines amid declining Covid cases – Check what’s allowed, what’s not

Adhering to the declining number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has revised certain Covid-19 guidelines.

As per the order issued by DDMA, all private offices are allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity. Nevertheless, the authority has advised private offices to follow strict Covid-19 protocols and follow the work from home culture to ensure social distancing.

"It is also clarified that night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am every day and weekend curfew from 10 pm of Friday till 5 am of subsequent Monday, on the movement of individuals in NCT of Delhi, shall also remain in force in the territory of NCT of Delhi, till further order," the DDMA order further stated.

Even as restrictions have been eased for private offices, those working in the dining services sector will get no respite as dining services will remain shut until further notice. Also, the authority has not changed the odd-even rule for opening shops.

The freshly issued restrictions have been introduced in consideration of the declining Covid cases and positivity rate in the city.

Notably, the Delhi government has proposed to lift the weekend curfew and end the odd-even scheme for opening shops on Friday.

Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal rejected the state government's proposal to lift the weekend curfew and said that any decision such decision could be taken once the COVID-19 situation in Delhi improves further.

Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not allowed in Delhi weekend curfew –

Schools, colleges and all educational institutions to remain shut.

Sports complexes and swimming pools will be closed.

Restaurants and bars will not be opened. However, online delivery has been permitted.

Metro services and public transport buses will operate with full seating capacity, but no standing commuters will be permitted.

During the weekend curfew, all markets shall remain closed except those dealing with essential goods and services.

Shops in markets and malls can be opened on an odd-even basis between 10 am to 8 pm.

Private offices can function at 50 per cent capacity provided they are situated outside the containment zones.

Cinemas, theatres, spas, and gyms will remain shut.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Friday reported 10,756 new Covid cases and 38 deaths due to Covid-19. With this the city’s positivity rate has declined to 18.04 per cent. As per health experts, the capital might have already gone past the peak of the pandemic, but it is still crucial to follow all Covid-19 protocols.