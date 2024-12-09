A cold wave is also predicted to continue to encroach on the country's northern region, which includes Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, till December 14.

Parts of Delhi-NCR experienced rainfall on Sunday evening (December 8, 2024). Some areas of West Delhi, Outer North Delhi and Gurugram received rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said In its latest forecast, light rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Delhi, including Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Buddha Jayanti Park, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Najafgarh, Delhi Cantonment and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Monday's minimum temperature in Delhi is approximately 8 degrees Celsius, but the early arrival of snow in the northern states and the sporadic showers throughout the capital and border-sharing states are predicted to make the winter chill worse over the following several days.

Due to the presence of a Western Disturbance, IMD also forecasted mild to moderate rain in several areas of Delhi NCR on Monday. Thick fog is anticipated to impair visibility and affect traffic in the capital on December 9 and 10, according to the MeT department.

“Under the influence of a western disturbance, light or moderate rainfall and snowfall is likely over western Himalayan region during December 9 to 11, and light isolated rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday is possible. There is a possibility of light rain or drizzle in Delhi on Sunday as well. There might be some mist in the night too,” IMD said in its forecast.

Hisar, in Haryana, is currently the coldest city in the area, with a low temperature of 4.7 degrees Celsius on December 8.