Delhi weather update: Will it rain in the national capital today?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 10:19 AM IST

Delhi woke up to a  windy morning on Thursday. Due to the winds, the air quality index of the national capital improved from poor to moderate with AQI at 134 at around 8 am. At 4 pm yesterday, the city's AQI was 211.

The India Meteorological Department, meanwhile, has predicted light rains and thundershowers in Delhi.

IMD said Delhi's minimum temperature on Thursday was 22.4 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 33 degree Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 83%.

The Delhi government on Wednesday enforced the Graded Response Action Plan after the city's air quality dropped below the poor mark. They implemented the Stage 1 restrictions. 

