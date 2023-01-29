Delhi weather update: Will it rain in national capital today? Check latest IMD forecast here

Delhi NCR can receive light rainfall today (File photo)

The residents of Delhi have recently gotten a respite from the brutal cold wave this winter, while the temperature drop during evenings and early mornings still remains steep in the national capital. Now, it is expected that Delhi will receive some precipitation today.

According to the most recent weather predictions by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) can receive light rainfall on January 29, Sunday, along with a slight rise in the overall temperature.

The forecast shows that light and isolated rainfall is expected in several parts of Delhi on Sunday. As per media reports, IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said, “The temperature will rise from Sunday on account of a new western disturbance and we might see isolated light rainfall.”

The Safdarjung observatory of IMD recorded a minimum temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was significantly higher than the normal minimum temperature for this time of the year, as per weather experts.

IMD’s weekly weather prediction suggests that the minimum temperature in Delhi on Sunday will be around 11 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will settle around 17 degrees Celsius. The skies are expected to remain cloudy, with thunderstorms and light rains expected in Delhi NCR.

While the temperature in Delhi is expected to soar this coming week, the air quality of the national capital still remains in the ‘poor’ category. It is likely that light rainfall will clear up the skies and pollution in Delhi in the coming days.

The weather forecast further said, “The air quality is likely to improve and remain in the poor category on Monday and Tuesday.” It is expected that the AQI will improve but the air quality will most likely remain in the ‘poor’ category only.

Apart from Delhi, it is likely that several parts of the national capital such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and other areas might also receive light rainfall on Sunday, as per weather agencies.

READ | IMD weather update: Wet spell predicted in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP and other Indian northwestern cities