Delhi Weather update: Will it rain in Delhi today? Check IMD forecast here

The weather office has forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or drizzle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

It was a humid morning in the national capital on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 82 percent.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 37 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average temperature.

