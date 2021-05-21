Delhi weather update: Thunderstorms, rain over NCR, parts of Haryana today

The adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR woke up to a cool Friday morning with thunderstorms and light to moderate rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with a speed of 20-30 km/hr over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi-NCR.

Areas around Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Fatehabad, Barwala, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Meham(Haryana), Rohtak, Siwani, Tosham, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) would all experience thunderstorms and rain during the next two hours.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, nine notches below the season's average, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature settled at 19.3 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the normal, it said.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 60 mm rainfall till 8:30 pm, the highest 24-hour precipitation in May in 35 years, under the impact of cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' and a western disturbance, the IMD had said.

