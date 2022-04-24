Delhi weather update: Strong surface winds likely in city, maximum temperature to be 41 degrees Celsius

File photo

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 37 per cent, they said.

Also Read: Covid 4th wave: India reports 2,593 new coronavirus infection, active cases rises to 15,873

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies with strong surface winds during the day while the maximum temperature is likely to touch 41 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 39.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

Also Read: PM Modi's J&K visit: First formal event after scrapping of Article 370, preparations in full swing