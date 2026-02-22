Delhi Weather Update: Temperature expected to cross 30°C soon, Air quality remains 'poor'

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in the city stood at 14.2 degrees Celsius, around 2.4 degrees above normal on Saturday. Similar conditions are expected to continue over the next few days.

Delhi woke up to a beautiful day on Sunday, with clear skies and a temperature of 15 degrees Celsius at 6 am. The weather department has predicted that the city will enjoy a mainly clear sky throughout the day, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, Delhi recorded a high of 28.1 degrees Celsius, which was 2.6 degrees above the seasonal average.

Night temperatures remain above normal

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city stood at 14.2 degrees Celsius, around 2.4 degrees above normal on Saturday. Similar conditions are expected to continue over the next few days. The pleasant weather is a welcome respite for residents, who have been dealing with fluctuating temperatures in recent weeks.

IMD predicts warmer days ahead

Delhi is expected to see misty mornings and gradually rising daytime temperatures over the coming days, according to the latest weather forecast. From February 23 to 25, the city is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 30 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures will remain between 15 and 16 degrees Celsius. Mist is expected during the early morning hours, with no weather warnings issued. As the week progresses, temperatures are forecast to rise further.

Temperature Forecast

On February 26, the maximum temperature may reach 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could drop slightly to 14 degrees Celsius. Morning mist is expected to continue. By February 27, Delhi could see a further increase in daytime heat, with the maximum temperature expected to touch around 32 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to stay near 14 degrees Celsius, with mist during the early hours.

Air quality remains 'poor'

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, air quality across several parts of Delhi remained poor on Sunday. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 298, while Chandni Chowk stood at 273, both in the poor category. DTU also reported poor air quality with an AQI of 242, and RK Puram recorded a similar level at 287. IIT Delhi logged an AQI of 209, placing it in the poor range as well. In contrast, IGI Airport showed relatively better air quality, with an AQI of 181, which falls under the moderate category.