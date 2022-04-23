Delhi weather update: Maximum temperature to settle around 40 degree Celsius, AQI in 'poor' category

File photo

The national capital on Saturday morning recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The humidity was 44 per cent at 8.30 am.

The department has predicted strong surface winds during the daytime and the maximum temperature may settle around 40 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Covid 4th wave: India logs 2,527 new cases, active infection increases to 15,079

The city's air quality was recorded in the ''poor'' category with the AQI being 240 at 10 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.