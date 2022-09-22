Delhi Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall in National Capital THIS week, check detailed forecast

File photo

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, are expected to receive heavy rainfall during the next few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the next two to three days will see significant rainfall in the states of Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and East Rajasthan.

Delhi is also likely to have light to moderate rain in the subsequent two-three days before the monsoon withdraws, IMD said.

On September 21, a few areas in west, central, north, northwest, south and southeast Delhi recorded light to moderate rainfall.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 2.8 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Wednesday.

The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge, Ayanagar, Mungeshpur, Sports Complex and Mayur Vihar recorded 5.9 mm, 3.2 mm, 2.6 mm, 2 mm, 10 mm, 5.5 mm and 6.5 mm of rainfall, respectively.

The precipitation over the next few days may help cover the large rainfall deficit (49 percent in September alone) to some extent. It would also keep the air clean and the temperature in check.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and the maximum temperature settled at 34.1 degrees Celsius. The 24-hour average air quality index settled at 109 (moderate category) at 4 pm.

The weather bureau attributed the rainfall to lower-level moisture-laden easterly and southeasterly winds reaching Delhi-NCR due to a low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and the presence of a western disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies.

Light to moderate rain may occur in parts of Delhi on Thursday, the IMD said.

The Safdarjung observatory has recorded just 52.9 mm rainfall in September so far against a normal of 104.8mm. It had recorded 41.6 mm rainfall in August, the lowest in at least 14 years, due to the absence of any favourable weather system in northwest India.

Overall, Delhi has recorded 405.3 mm rainfall against a normal of 621.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season begins.

The IMD had on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch, three days after the normal date of September 17. Usually, it takes around a week after its withdrawal from west Rajasthan for the monsoon to retreat from Delhi.

The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is declared if there has been no rainfall in the region during the last five days along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation and water vapour imagery indicates dry weather conditions over the region.

