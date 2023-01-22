Delhi weather update: IMD predicts rainfall from January 24, respite from cold wave likely to end soon

Delhi is likely to receive light rains from January 24 (File photo)

The residents of Delhi have received yet another brief respite from the cold wave conditions in the capital that have been prevailing since the first week of the New Year 2023 in January. Now, it is likely that the relief from the cold wave will also end soon.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there could be a significant temperature drop in Delhi as we near the last week of January. This could potentially lead to another cold wave in the national capital.

The residents of Delhi woke up to moderate fog and mist on January 22, and it is likely that the national capital will also see rainfall over the next two days, as per the recent IMD update.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said, “Delhi will cover in mist in the morning and the sky will be generally clear throughout the day. The maximum and minimum temperature would be 13 and 08 degree Celsius respectively.”

Further, a scientist from IMD has predicted that light to moderate rainfall can hit the national capital over the next two days, taking the minimum temperature of Delhi down once again, likely leading to cold wave conditions in the capital.

IMD scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy said, “Due to Western disturbance, heavy rainfall is likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on January 24 and 25. Light rain and cloudy weather are likely in Delhi from January 24 to 26. There’s a dip in temperature now, to continue for the next 5 days. Towards the end of next week, min temp to rise and max temperature to fall.”

While the air quality index of Delhi still remains poor, it is expected that misty and slightly foggy conditions are expected in the national capital for the next few days.

Apart from Delhi, IMD has also predicted, “Light isolated rainfall likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh on 23rd and increase thereafter over the area with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm activity during 24th-27th and over Delhi during 24th-27th January.”

