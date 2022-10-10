Search icon
Delhi weather update: IMD predicts mild rains in capital, temperature to remain low; check forecast

Delhi-NCR may not get heavy rainfall but chances of mild rainfall remain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

Delhi might not get any rain starting on Monday after receiving nonstop rain for the previous two days. RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), told the news agency ANI on Sunday that starting on October 10, there won't be any rain in the capital city and its environs.

On Saturday, our station in Mayur Vihar experienced the most rainfall. There won't be any rain in Delhi-NCR starting tomorrow, claimed Jenamani. On Saturday and Sunday, there was a lot of rain in the nation's capital (October 8 and 9).

At the SFD, Lodhi Road, and Ayaynagar, the reported rainfall in Delhi was 74.3mm, 87.2mm, and 85.2mm, respectively. Also reporting 60 and 64mm, respectively, were Delhi Ridge and Palam.

From October 10 onward, the national capital would not experience any considerable rainfall, according to the IMD, but drizzling or light rain was possible.

(With inputs from Agencies)

