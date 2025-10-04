Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms for October 5, issues yellow alert for...

According to the IMD's weekly forecast, thunderstorms and rain have been predicted between October 5 and 7 in Delhi. Relief from the rain is likely only on October 8, when the day is expected to be partly cloudy.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 09:16 AM IST

Delhi's weather is set to change with rain and thunderstorms predicted on October 5 and continuing till October 7, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s forecast. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for October 6; however, no severe weather warnings have been issued. Temperatures are expected to remain moderate, ranging between 24°C and 32°C during this period, according to reports.

Delhi to witness rain and thunderstorms till October 7

The weather forecast indicates a partly cloudy Saturday with high temperatures ranging from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius and lows of 24-26 degrees Celsius in Delhi. By Sunday, the weather is expected to change with a yellow alert in place, with very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning towards the evening or night, with wind speeds reaching up to 50 kmph, according to the weather department. The forecast suggests that the rain will continue until October 7, with similar weather conditions expected. Relief from the rain is likely only on October 8, when the day is expected to be partly cloudy. Overall, the week will be dominated by cloudy weather and occasional rain, offering mild and comfortable conditions for residents. 

Artificial rain trials to get delayed

With this weather condition, the Delhi government's plan to conduct artificial rain trials might be delayed. The unfavourable weather conditions are prompting officials to wait for a clear weather window. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasised that the trial will only be conducted when there's no possibility of rain, as clear weather conditions are crucial for meaningful results. The trial, led by IIT Kanpur, aims to explore cloud seeding as a solution to mitigate air pollution in Delhi. Sirsa stated, "We will wait until IMD gives us a green light and confirms there is no possibility of rain. Otherwise, there is no point in conducting the trial". The project, which involves five aircraft sorties over northwest Delhi, has already received DGCA approval, and funds have been transferred to IIT Kanpur. 

 

