After days of scorching heat and heatwave, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad. IMD has predicted rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds in the national capital on Wednesday, May 21. On Tuesday, the temperature was recorded at 41.8 degrees with high humidity levels.

High Humidity levels

Humidity levels in Delhi are extremely high. Delhi also falls under the category of the very high heat risk. Humidity levels have brought a slight discomfort to the Delhites. Air quality index in India will remain in the 'moderate' category in Delhi and NCR region.

Temperature for next 5 days

IMD has predicted rain with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds on May 22, 2025 and partly cloudy sky till 26 May. The temperature is likely to be around 30 to 40 degrees Celsius in this coming week, with a slight relief from heat waves. The winds, at a speed of 30 to 60 kmph, will bring relief. There is no possibility of a heat wave in the coming week.

From last week, Delhi-NCR regions are experiencing a slight drop in the temperature. Parts of Haryana, Faridabad and Gurugram will face severe heatwaves on May 21 and 22 till May 26. The maximum temperature will touch 43 degrees and minimum will be 29 degrees.