Delhi's scorching heatwave continues with Tuesday's temperature soaring to 43.8°C, the highest this season. The Indian Meteorological Department predicts more of the same, with maximum temperatures potentially hitting 44-46°C on Wednesday. While neighbouring cities like Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are hot, Delhi's temperatures are significantly higher. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for a heatwave for Delhi on Wednesday, June 11, with the maximum temperature for the day forecasted to reach 44-46 degrees Celsius.

The national capital's weather is expected to change from June 12, with severe heat during the day giving way to strong winds of 50-60 km/h and rain with thunderstorms in the evening, as according to an IMD report. This trend will continue on June 13, 14, and 15, with rain forecasted for these days. By June 16, the skies will be cloudy, and temperatures will drop significantly, from 46°C to around 39°C, or possibly even 37°C, bringing relief from the heat.

“Light/moderate rainfall at some/isolated places accompanied with accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 10th-12th, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand during 12th-16th, West Rajasthan during *Red colour warning does not mean "Red Alert" Red colour warning means "Take Action" Forecast and warning for any day is valid from 0830 hours IST of day till 0830 hours IST of next day 14th-16th June. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand during 12th-16th June," stated IMD in a weather bulletin on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions will continue in various regions, including West Rajasthan from June 10th to 16th, with severe heatwaves predicted from June 10th to 13th. East Rajasthan will also experience heatwave to severe heatwave conditions from June 10th to 13th, as forecasted by IMD> Other affected areas include East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and north Madhya Pradesh. Hot and humid weather is forecasted for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha on specific days. Warm nights are likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.