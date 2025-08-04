Twitter
INDIA

Delhi Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alert in Delhi-NCR, Air quality shifts to 'moderate'

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing relief from humidity but also leading to waterlogging in various areas across the national capital.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 12:28 PM IST

Delhi Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alert in Delhi-NCR, Air quality shifts to 'moderate'

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Delhi-NCR is set to continue to receive rain on Monday. The weather department has said showers are likely in the national capital region throughout the week. The temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and 24 degree Celsius.

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing relief from humidity but also leading to waterlogging in various areas across the national capital.

Areas including Vijay Chowk, Connaught Place, Minto Bridge, Sarojini Nagar, AIIMS, and Panchkuian Marg witnessed intense showers.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted light to moderate rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday morning.

Rainfall was also reported in areas such as Janpath, Lajpat Nagar and the Minto Bridge, a day after heavy showers affected routine life across parts of the city.

Delhi AQI

After being in the 'satisfactory' range for the past few days, Delhi's air quality dropped to the 'moderate' category on Monday. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reports that at 7 a.m. on August 4, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 113, up from 79 the day before.

As per CPCB classification, an AQI of 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

