Delhi weather update: Heavy rain lashes parts of NCR, several areas waterlogged

A mother keeps a watch on her child who plays on a waterlogged road (Photo:PTI)

Rain drizzled in several sections of the Delhi-NCR region on Saturday afternoon, providing welcome reprieve from the oppressive humidity and heat but also caused waterlogging in many areas. The meteorological agency anticipates moderate to heavy rainfall for parts of Delhi-NCR.

“Moderate to heavy spell of rain very likely to continue over many parts of Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas during next 2 hours,” the IMD's Regional Weather Forecast Centre for New Delhi tweeted.

Kailash Colony, Sarita Vihar, Burari, Noida, Shahdara, Nevada, Govind Puri, and surrounding India Gate are some of the locations in Delhi-NCR that received rain. People rushed to social media to share images of rain in the capital city of India. Cloudy sky and rain are also expected throughout the city, according to the IMD's morning forecast.

“A generally cloudy sky with thunderstorms and light rains is expected in the national capital in the next few days,” the IMD said on Saturday morning.

Weather forecasters predicted 38 degrees Celsius for the day's high and an overcast sky with light rain in the afternoon, with the lowest temperature at 28.3 degrees Celsius. The IMD bulletin said that at 8:30 a.m., the relative humidity was 72%.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board indicated that at 1:05 p.m., Delhi's AQI was at an acceptable (85) level. An AQI of zero to 50 is considered excellent; 51 to 100 is acceptable; 101 to 200 is moderate; 201 to 300 is bad; 301 to 400 is very poor; and 401 to 500 is severe.

(With inputs from PTI)