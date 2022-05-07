Heatwave subsides as light rains and thundery development cools down Delhi NCR a bit

File photo

Light rains and thundery development cooled down large parts of Delhi, especially central Delhi, on Friday afternoon even as the day ended with 38.4 degrees Celsius maximum temperature that is set to rise from Saturday.

Preceded by strong winds and thundery conditions, the rainfall, however, lasted barely for less than 15 minutes.

Across Delhi NCR, the maximum temperature remained below 39 degrees Celsius as Safdarjung and Ridge stations recorded trace rainfall and Lodhi Road recorded 1 mm rainfall between 11.30 to 2.30 p.m., the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Before that, the wind speed was 18 kmph gusting to 30 during 12 noon to 1 p.m. at Palam.

Delhi NCR - along with northwest Indian plains - have witnessed three heatwaves during March and April and after this week`s brief break from torturing heat, the temperatures are set to rise again from Saturday.

IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thundery development. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 41 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.